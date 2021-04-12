WATCH | Light aircraft makes emergency landing on KZN highway

The N2 highway on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast became a makeshift runway for a light aircraft pilot who made an emergency landing on the busy national road on Saturday.

Kevin Krummeck who was travelling from the south coast to Howick, couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the plane land on the highway.

“My wife and I were driving from San Lameer to Howick when we saw the plane landing in front of us ... It landed in front of a truck, there was an open gap in front of the truck and it came down low.

“The truck driver realised what the pilot wanted to do and pulled back. The plane landed quite nicely along the tar and taxied up the highway and came to a stop.”

Krummeck pulled over on the side of the highway to assist the pilot and his passenger.

“We pulled over and helped them push the plane onto the grassy area in the middle of the road. One wing was still sticking out into the fast lane, so we had to swivel the plane around to make it sure it didn’t get hit and cars could keep going.”