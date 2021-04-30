Free State police arrest suspect after homophobic attack in bar

Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a homophobic attack in the Free State.

Segakweng Kimora Magoma was left battered and bruised last weekend after allegedly being attacked by a group of homophobic men at a bar in Sasolburg.

The traumatised 32-year-old man told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE earlier this week he was with a friend when an unknown man approached and called him a derogatory term in Sesotho for a gay man. In response, he told the man to call his mother.

The man started attacking him.

“Within a few minutes, about five or six men already were there, stabbing me with bottles. Fortunately, a bouncer saw what was happening and immediately came to my rescue,” said Magoma.

He sustained cuts and scratches to his face and ear. He also had a deep cut on his hand.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele confirmed that a 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday.

“He will appear at the Sasolburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of assault [with intent to cause grievous bodily harm] GBH,” he said.

TimesLIVE