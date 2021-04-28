Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe firm linked to ANC's Pule Mabe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing a company with alleged links to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe over a waste picking tender it scored in 2017.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate the R27m tender, which was reportedly unlawfully awarded.

The Mail & Guardian reported in 2018 how the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development contracted Enviro Mobi to supply 58 waste pickers in the Ekurhuleni municipality with 200 three-wheeler motorbikes, known as Karikis, but had failed to deliver on the project a year after the tender was awarded.

The Karikis were meant to make it easier for waste pickers to collect and transport waste in and around the Ekurhuleni municipality, but the contract was reportedly issued in an unlawful manner.

In 2016, while he was still a MP, Mabe declared his directorship of Enviro Mobi and another company, Kariki Media, in the register of members' interests.