South Africa

10 North West prisoners on run after breaking out of jail

By Naledi Shange - 13 July 2020 - 17:19
Two inmates have been rearrested after breaking out of prison. Ten others are still on the run.
Two inmates have been rearrested after breaking out of prison. Ten others are still on the run.
Image: 123RF/Sakhorn Saengtongsamarnsin

At least 12 awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from holding cells at the Koster police station in the North West, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of the morning.

“The escapees, aged between 20 and 40, escaped after opening a hole on the wall,” read a statement from the police.

Two of the escapees have since been rearrested. Those who remain on the run are wanted for various charges, including assault, burglary theft and possession of suspected stolen goods.

“Investigation into the matter is under way and police request anyone who may have information that can lead to the rearrest of the escapees to call the nearest police station or contact the Koster detectives branch commander at 082 373 9689,” said police.

Thief jumps into homeowner's bed in bid to evade arrest

A thief's "dream escape" was foiled when metro police pursued him into the home he had escaped into.
News
6 days ago

Three awaiting-trial detainees escape from Limpopo police station

Police in Tinmyne, outside Mokopane, have launched a manhunt for three awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police cells in the early hours of ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X