World

Bar offers Covid-19 test and a beer while customers wait for result

By Reuters - 27 April 2021 - 09:39
The bar in Copenhagen is hoping the offer will give business a boost after months of Covid-19 restrictions. Stock photo.
The bar in Copenhagen is hoping the offer will give business a boost after months of Covid-19 restrictions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/NATTEE CHALERMTIRAGOOL

A bar in Copenhagen has started offering customers a Covid-19 test and a beer while they wait for the result to help get business moving again after months of restrictions.

Punters hand over about $25 (about R356) to get tested in a booth at Warpigs Brewpub. After about half an hour, if they get the all-clear, they are allowed inside.

It works under Denmark's “corona-passport” system where people can either use a mobile app or a government-approved form to show if they have been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the past 72 hours.

IN PICS | Bumper tables, fake patrons: what eating out looks like post-lockdown

Restaurant owners all over the world have been brainstorming ways to factor social distancing into the eat-in dining experience. Here are some of the ...
Good Life
10 months ago

Under the scheme that started on Wednesday, staff at museums, bars, cafes and restaurants check customers' status before they let them in.

Denmark is also offering free Covid-19 tests — but customers at the bar said the paid-for versions, sold by the company Practio, let them avoid the queues.

“We saw the line [at the closest testing centre] which was maybe an hour or two,” Nicolai Marteens said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X