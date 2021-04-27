Judicial Service Commission panel put 'offensive' questions to Jewish candidates: SAJBD

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Wednesday noted that questions of a “discriminatory and anti-constitutional nature” had been asked of two Jewish judicial candidates interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“Advocate Lawrence Lever and judge David Unterhalter were subjected to questions pertaining to their Jewish identity while no other candidates were subjected to offensive religious scrutiny,” SAJBD national director Wendy Kahn said in a statement on Monday, which included transcripts of the interviews.

Advocate Lever was, according to Kahn, asked if he observed the Jewish Sabbath and told by a JSC panellist that observance of the Sabbath would be problematic for his appointment.

“This overtly prejudicial statement runs contrary to the basic constitutional principles in our country of protecting our citizens' rights to practise their religion without fear or discrimination. Christian candidates were not asked about working on Christmas, nor were Muslim candidates asked about working on Friday afternoons or Eid,” said Kahn.

“It is appalling to think that the JSC, which is mandated to recommend judges to the highest courts, would countenance one of their panellists asking a question that is so problematic in terms of religious rights and so obviously discriminatory.”