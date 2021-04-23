Interviews for Western Cape judges continue with judge Hlophe among panellists

Interviews for Western Cape judges continued before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday with embattled judge president John Hlophe taking his seat as one of the commissioners.

His participation in the interviews has been met with great resistance. Until the 11th hour, some bodies, including Freedom Under Law (FUL), were calling for Hlophe, whose character was tainted by allegations of gross misconduct, to be excluded from the proceedings.

Last week, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal found Hlophe guilty of this charge, saying he had tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges in cases related to former president Jacob Zuma. Hlophe said he intends to challenge the tribunal’s findings.

As the findings are yet to be confirmed by the JSC, which has scheduled to meet and discuss this on June 4, Hlophe has kept his seat as the head of the Western Cape division.