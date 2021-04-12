Commission to vote on tribunal’s recommendation that he be impeached

Hlophe’s future in the hands of the JSC

A majority vote in the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) in favour of the findings made against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe may lead to his impeachment.



This according to a legal expert as Hlophe’s future hangs in the balance after a tribunal probing a complaint against him found him guilty of gross misconduct for trying to influence Constitutional Court judges in a matter against former president Jacob Zuma...