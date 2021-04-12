Put Hlophe saga to rest for good

We welcome that there's finally a finding in the matter against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, and hope the next phase would be speedily wrapped up.



The Judicial Conduct Tribunal unanimously found that Hlophe had “improperly attempted to influence” two judges of the Constitutional Court. He was found guilty of gross misconduct, and the report was submitted to the Judicial Services Commission, which will decide his fate...