Columnists

Put Hlophe saga to rest for good

By Sowetan - 12 April 2021 - 07:35

We welcome that there's finally a  finding in the matter against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, and hope the next phase would be speedily wrapped up.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal unanimously found that Hlophe had “improperly attempted to influence” two judges of the Constitutional Court. He was found guilty of gross misconduct, and the report was submitted to the Judicial Services Commission, which will decide his fate...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X