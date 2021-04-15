Comedian to co-host with radio veteran Thomas Msengana
It's no joke, Skhumba lands Kaya FM breakfast show
There is more to comedian Skhumba Hlophe than making jokes, and he promises that headlining Kaya FM’s new breakfast show with radio veteran Thomas Msengana will serve as testament.
The Tembisa-born star, 39, will co-host Thomas and Skhumba in the Morning from May 3. The show airs Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am...
