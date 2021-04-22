KZN judge hopeful blames missing files for judgment delays

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Rose Mogwera blamed “missing files” for delays — one as long as 16 months — in handing down judgments.

Mogwera, who has done several stints as an acting judge, is one of eight candidates interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for three positions on the KZN bench.

Questioned as to why she was tardy in delivering judgments at the regional court, the fact that she had not handed down judgment was only brought to her attention after a year and she had forgotten about it because the file was not in her pigeon hole and she assumed that after hearing argument, she had left it in court.

She said then, the registrar’s office could not find it and it had to be reconstructed. There was a further delay because she went to act in the high court.

“I regret it. I know I ought to have exercised more care.”