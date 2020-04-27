Brace for cold, wet and snowy weather

Many parts of SA are in for a rough three days weather-wise, with severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, cold temperatures and snow predicted from Monday.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned of adverse weather conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country from Monday until Wednesday.

Between five to 10cm of snow is expected to fall over the Drakensberg.

“The weather system responsible for this is called a cut-off low pressure ....

“Widespread rainfall, in the form of showers and thunderstorms, will start [Monday] across the central and southern provinces and slowly move eastward during the late afternoon and evening,” SAWS said in a statement.

“Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40mm in a 24-hour period are expected, with some areas possibly exceeding 50mm.