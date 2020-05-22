Cold and snow expected to hit parts of SA from Monday

The SA Weather Service has warned South Africans to brace for wintry weather next week as temperatures are expected to drop significantly from Monday.

The warning comes after two recent snowfalls in the Eastern Cape and Lesotho.

The service said the Western Cape and extreme southwestern areas of the Northern Cape were expected to experience their first snow of 2020.

“The weather system responsible is an intense cold front which will be supported by a steep upper trough from Sunday night, bringing rain showers to the southwestern areas of the Western Cape.

“Ahead of this cold front, windy conditions are expected over most areas, with strong to gale force northwesterly winds (50-70km/h) over the interior of the Western Cape. Gale force winds can also be expected but are likely to be confined to the southwestern and southern coasts of the Western and Eastern Cape respectively,” said spokesperson, Matshidiso Mogale.