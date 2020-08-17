Cold snap ahead for Gauteng, other parts of country
Cold weather is on the cards for most provinces this week as a cold front is expected to hit the country on Monday afternoon, the SA Weather Service has warned.
Weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said the cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape late this afternoon. There is an 80% chance of rain in the province.
By Tuesday, the cold front will reach the southern parts of Gauteng. Bulo said a 30% chance of showers is expected for Vereeniging and Johannesburg.
⚠️ALERT: APPROACHING COLD FRONT— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 16, 2020
Monday⛅️5|21°C🍃WINDY
❄️COLD FRONT❄️
Tuesday🌥️-1|17°C☂️15%🍃
Wednesday🌤️2|17°C
Thursday☀️3|18°C
Friday☀️4|20°C#JHBWeather
Monday⛅️7|23°C🍃
❄️COLD FRONT❄️
Tuesday🌥️1|19°C☂️15%🍃
Wednesday🌤️4|19°C
Thursday☀️5|20°C
Friday☀️6|22°C#PTAWeather
Bulo said snowfall is expected in the high lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
Snowfall can be expected in the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho.
On Sunday, the Western Cape government urged residents to be on high alert for severe weather.
From Monday afternoon, gale-force winds will be experienced along the southwest Cape coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. The winds will spread to the south coast up to Plettenberg Bay.
High seas with waves measuring six to nine metres between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas will be witnessed on Monday, and will head towards Port Elizabeth.
Western Cape environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the public should contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.
Snow on Matroosberg in Ceres this morning. Pics: @DMatroosberg @TimesLIVE @SAWeatherServic @discoverctwc @CapeTown @CapeTownTourism #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/WKmPptU6xK— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) August 16, 2020
Sneeu op Jonkershoek berge geneem oor Lanzerac wynlandgoed buite Stellenbosch op pad Jonkershoek toe.📷Neels Venter #snow pic.twitter.com/UqesADLjVd— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 16, 2020
The Hottentos Holland mountains at Somerset West also received a light dusting of #snow CameraJolieta Schoeman Kruger @SAWeatherServic @afriwx @peoples_weather @AfricaWeather_ @JoelGuy_ @eNuus@AnnetteBotha_WX @HeraldPE @Netwerk24 @NetNuus_ZA @SnowReportSA @Die_Burger @AgriSA1904 pic.twitter.com/dOKdGIGrDf— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 16, 2020
