LGBTQIA+ people in SA ‘are under siege’

“Some men have touched me and even tried to rape me, but I managed to run away. People call me all sorts of names. But I have learnt to fight back and tell people where to get off.”

A few queer individuals and couples say they have come to understand that the discrimination against them is a fact of life and they are doing their best to “live with it”.

Lizeka Ngubane, 32, and Nonhle Nxumalo, 35, have been living together as partners in Chatsworth’s Bottlebrush shack settlement since 2012. Ngubane is a trainee sangoma and Nxumalo is a factory worker. They say they know that some of their neighbours make snide remarks behind their backs but are scared of confronting them. “We live our own lives and forget what other people say or do,” said Ngubane.

Seeking safety

Activists at the Durban Lesbian and Gay Community and Health Centre say they have their hands full with the large number of cases of abuse, but many others go unreported because the victims fear for their lives. The head of the centre, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, says as a result of these constant attacks, members of the LGBTQIA+ community are traumatised and depressed and often require safe houses where they can deal with it.

One such sanctuary is located in a modest house in a township south of Durban. It is run by an organisation called TransHope, which supports the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender people. The location of the safe house is a closely guarded secret because of the danger victims typically face.

Though the current number of residents is much lower, as many as 33 girls and young women were living at the sanctuary during the hard lockdown in 2020. According to Sazi Jali, founder and head of TransHope, they said they had been rejected by their families owing to their sexual orientation and gender identity and needed to receive counselling and the time to process their rejection.

“The situation was so dire during the hard lockdown that we had to find alternative accommodation for the victims,” she said.

Jali initiated TransHope in 2019 after seeing the plight of transgender people like herself in her community. “When I was very young, I discovered that I am a girl. Even my family struggled to comprehend this reality,” she said.