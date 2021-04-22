Youth pastor in court for sexual crimes against male congregants

Sithole out on R5,000 bail as charges grow

A Johannesburg branch of a global family of churches has been rocked by allegations of sexual abuse and rape of at least eight male congregants who have laid complaints against a former pastor at the church.



Ntandoyenkosi Clark Sithole, a pastoral counsellor at Every Nation Rosebank (ENR) in Parktown North was released on a R5,000 bail on Monday after he appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on four separate charges of sexual assault, according to police...