South Africa

Mother of killed cash-in-transit robbery suspect breaks down in court

By Devon Koen - 22 April 2021 - 11:02
The Eastern Cape woman was testifying on behalf of the state in the case involving her son, a suspect in a CIT robbery. File photo.
The Eastern Cape woman was testifying on behalf of the state in the case involving her son, a suspect in a CIT robbery. File photo.
Image: DENEESHA PILLAY

A day before what would have been her son’s 30th birthday, a mother broke down in tears as she looked at a photograph of the young man, shot dead during a high-speed car chase through the streets of Gqeberha after the brazen robbery of a cash-in-transit van.

Testifying on behalf of the state in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday, Noengland Boletyeni, 62, of Mqanduli said the last time she saw her son Malibongwe alive had been on May 1 2018.

Nine days later, she found out he was dead.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE

Up to R1m on offer to nab gang in Cape CIT heist, one suspect caught so far

A cash reward is on offer to catch the culprits involved in a cash-in-transit heist in the Western Cape, during which one guard was killed and three ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Robbers blow up cash van in northern KZN

Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a group of armed men who blew up and robbed an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle on Monday ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X