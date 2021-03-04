Security guard arrested for CIT heist in which two cops died

“When the police approached the suspects, a shoot-out ensued resulting in Detective Warrant Officer Grobler-Koonin being tragically shot. The suspects fled and a manhunt was immediately launched.

“Follow-up operations continued and later in the day, some suspects were cornered in Coligny where Detective Warrant Officer Wynand Herbst was shot during the ensuing shoot-out.”

Three suspects were also fatally wounded and two were arrested.

Herbst succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Eight others were arrested in the interim period. With the latest arrest on Wednesday, the nine are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of explosives and malicious damage to property.

The case will be heard in the Mahikeng high court on April 12.

TimesLIVE