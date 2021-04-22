EOH ordered to pay back R40m for irregular defence contracts

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has ordered IT services provider EOH to pay back more than R40m to the department of defence.

In a statement, the SIU said its investigation into the R250m Microsoft software licences procurement contracts awarded by the department to EOH has uncovered irregularities relating to the procurement process and overpricing.

“EOH was confronted with and acknowledged the ... overpricing. EOH agreed to sign an acknowledgment of debt (AOD) and has since signed an AOD with the SIU to the value of R41,676,493.92, which is to be paid back to the department.

“The JSE-listed company has agreed to pay back the money over a period of three years with interest.”

The allegations that the SIU is investigating are that the department procured Microsoft Software licences through EOH in 2016 and 2017 without any valid procurement process having been followed.