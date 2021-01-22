Four dead, one arrested after cash-in-transit heist in Langlaagte

Four alleged cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning and a fifth suspect was arrested.

Police said a cash heist took place on Edison Street, in Langlaagte Industrial, just after 7am.

“It is reported that this morning, a group of armed men allegedly used explosives to bomb an armoured vehicle to gain access to the safe.

“The suspects made off with [an] undisclosed amount of money, leaving the vehicle they used to ram the armoured vehicle off the road burning,” police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said.

She said one of the security guards was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the head.