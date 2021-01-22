Four dead, one arrested after cash-in-transit heist in Langlaagte
Four alleged cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning and a fifth suspect was arrested.
Police said a cash heist took place on Edison Street, in Langlaagte Industrial, just after 7am.
“It is reported that this morning, a group of armed men allegedly used explosives to bomb an armoured vehicle to gain access to the safe.
“The suspects made off with [an] undisclosed amount of money, leaving the vehicle they used to ram the armoured vehicle off the road burning,” police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said.
She said one of the security guards was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the head.
Muridili said a team including the police air wing, Limpopo and Mpumalanga tracking teams, the Ekurhuleni metro police Swat team and Johannesburg metro police K9 unit was dispatched to trace the suspects.
“The information received led the team to a safe house in Katlehong, where the suspects tried to shoot their way out. One suspect was arrested while four others were fatally wounded,” Muridili said.
She said the team has launched a manhunt for the suspects who managed to flee the scene.
“Upon searching the premises, the team recovered two police radios, an unlicensed firearm and two vehicles, one which had been hijacked in Katlehong last month and the other was hijacked in Sandton two weeks back.”
Muridili said the Hawks will be investigating this case.
The arrested suspect is due to appear in court soon facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
TimesLIVE
