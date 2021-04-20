New magistrate will hear case against girl, 14, in Lufuno Mavhunga case

The case of a 14-year-old girl arrested in connection with the assault on schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga has been postponed to Thursday.

The teenager, who made her first court appearance on Friday, appeared again in the Thohoyandou children’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday for her bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter will be rolled over for a new presiding officer.

“The matter of a child in conflict with the law could not continue today in the Thohoyandou children‘s court,” she said.

“At this stage, the matter will be heard by a neutral chair to ensure a power balance between the interest of the state and the interest of the child. The previous magistrate knows the facts of the preliminary inquiry.

“The case will be rolled over to April 22 to have a new presiding officer, and the docket should be referred to the office of the director of public prosecutions to receive the certificate.”