Parents should ensure they create conducive environments where children can experience the warmth and love of family

Lack of proper nurturing from parents one of the reasons why 'kids from hell' exist

One of the serious challenges SA faces is that of the disintegration of the family unit which results in unruly children with no direction and hope for the future. The recent bullying incident at a Limpopo school which led to the suicide of Lufuno Mavhunga is a case in point.



It goes without saying that a child who can visit so much violence and emotional pain on another is a reflection and extension of a dysfunctional home. After all, charity begins at home. The breakdown of discipline in homes and schools is cause for concern as it renders the future uncertain...