South Africa

KZN teen sentenced to a year's community service for bullying

19 April 2021 - 17:58
A screenshot from a video of an alleged bullying incident at a KZN school.
A screenshot from a video of an alleged bullying incident at a KZN school.
Image: Screenshot

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was given a community-based sentence of 12 months by the Mahlabathini magistrate's court after she was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last month.

In a statement on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter related to an assault of a pupil at Mathole High School in Mahlabathini, in the Zululand district, in September last year.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

According to the sentence, the pupil will be placed under the supervision of a probation officer for a year and she will receive therapy to help her manage the issues that may have led to the offence.

"In handing down sentence, magistrate Fatima Khawula set out some conditions namely: that the accused cannot leave the magisterial district without prior written consent from the probation officer, and she must submit a written apology to the victim. Also, the probation officer must facilitate a mediation between the accused and the victim," said Kara. 

KZN director of public prosecutions advocate Elaine Zungu said: “We acknowledge the prevalence of bullying in the school environment. We will give these matters the necessary attention and ensure prosecutions accordingly.”

The sentencing comes after the suicide of grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga who was bullied at school in an incident that went viral online.

TimesLIVE

'Schools need help dealing with pupil violence and bullying'

Teachers trained as life coaches and the introduction of conflict resolution mechanisms within the school community are among the recommendations of ...
News
3 days ago

'She cried in my lap': Tears flow at memorial for bullied Lufuno Mavhunga

'Whatever happened to her was something so heavy she could not take it any more,' said her older brother Dakalo.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X