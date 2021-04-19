South Africa

Durban shack fire leaves one dead and more than 45 families destitute

19 April 2021 - 10:24
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A fire destroyed shacks in Cato Crest, Durban on Sunday. Stock photo.
A fire destroyed shacks in Cato Crest, Durban on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A mother of two lost her life in a fire that ripped through a Durban informal settlement on Sunday, leaving more than 45 families homeless.

According to shack dweller’s movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, the fire broke out during the early hours on Sunday at the Marikana settlement in Cato Crest.

Nomasamson Dlamini, 38, whose children are in Lesotho, died in the blaze and 16-year-old Cebo Mpiliso was critically injured.

Abahlali said affected residents had lost most of their belongings, including their food for the month.

“Their homes have become ashes. They do not have materials to rebuild their homes..

“Winter is upon us and many people will be trying to find ways to keep themselves warm. For those living in shack settlements this is very difficult as we have to watch our homes are not burnt.”

According to Abahlali, the community has been waging a long struggle to secure a proper electricity supply at the settlement.

“We continue to live in the shacks of indignity. We are only important when it is time for elections.”

 The organisation appealed for assistance for families who have been left destitute by the fire.

“Many of the people who are affected are women. We will need food, clothing and building materials.”

TimesLIVE

Joburg city building fire leaves residents with nothing

Residents who survived in the building that caught fire in the Johannesburg inner city are still trying to figure out what to do next after losing ...
News
3 days ago

Two-year-old among four dead in George shack fire

A two-year-old was one of four victims burnt to death in a shack fire in George early on Sunday morning, police reported.
News
1 week ago

Fire victims to benefit from 'alternative' housing project

A fire-prone Cape Town shack settlement will be transformed into a model state housing development next to a sensitive wetland, the government ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X