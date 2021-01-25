Booysens fire aftermath: 'Everything I owned is gone'

When Ayabonga Herman from Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg left his workplace on Friday, he did not expect to arrive home to his shack reduced to a smouldering heap.

According to Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe, emergency services received the call at 4pm about shacks on fire at the informal settlement.

“Fire engines battled to get to the area, but fortunately we found another entrance. No fatalities or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire could not be determined,” Radebe said.

Though no fatalities were recorded, Herman and the rest of the people in the area have to rebuild their homes from scratch. More than 500 shacks were ravaged by the inferno.