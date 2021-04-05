South Africa

Two-year-old among four dead in George shack fire

Police investigating cause of 3am blaze

By Staff Reporter - 05 April 2021 - 15:39
A two-year-old was among four killed in a shack fire in George at the weekend.
A two-year-old was one of four victims burnt to death in a shack fire in George in the early hours of Sunday morning, police reported.

The toddler, two women and a man were all burnt beyond recognition in the fire at about 3am on Sunday in Thembalethu, SAPS said in a statement.

“A member of the public noticed that the shack was on fire and alerted authorities,” the statement said. “Emergency services personnel responded when they discovered the remains of four occupants on the scene.

“Circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are under investigation.”

TimesLIVE

