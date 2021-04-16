Schoolboy builds cars, thanks to his dad's education

A young mechanic that has put his hometown on the map for his self-made cars says he held a spanner in his hands even before he could talk.

Obakeng Thetele, 18, from Bloemfontein was inspired by his father who taught him how to fix cars.

“Both my parents are teachers but my father is also a mechanic who taught me how to fix cars from an early age,” he said.

Thetele, who is a grade 11 pupil at Brebner High School, said he always wanted a car but was impatient to wait for adulthood and to be employed, so he decided to build his own cars.

“I started in 2018 but I really focused during lockdown and made the cars move. It was really difficult because I didn’t have parts but my dad was able to buy me an old motorbike which I took apart. It’s always been a dream of mine to have a car and since I could not afford to buy one I decided to start making my own,” he said.

“I’m really thankful to my dad because when I battled with things such as mounting an engine he showed me the way.”