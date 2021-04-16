South Africa

Treating studies like a job took Modise to top of class

Student buries grade 11 travails to excel at varsity

16 April 2021 - 09:10

After repeating grade 11 three times Keabetswe Modise is now graduating cum laude from the University of the Free State.

The ecstatic 27-year-old, who is graduating with an honour's degree in business administration, said it has been a difficult journey to getting herself on the right track...

