Treating studies like a job took Modise to top of class
Student buries grade 11 travails to excel at varsity
After repeating grade 11 three times Keabetswe Modise is now graduating cum laude from the University of the Free State.
The ecstatic 27-year-old, who is graduating with an honour's degree in business administration, said it has been a difficult journey to getting herself on the right track...
