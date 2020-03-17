Need to help amputees inspires young innovator to build custom-made prosthetics

Vhutshilo Mphugana is on a mission to make affordable prosthetics for poor South Africans.

The 25-year-old from Dopeni village near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo was studying human resources at the Vaal University of Technology when he took an interest in making prosthetics.

“In 2015 I designed a chair that can also help to exercise while sitting down, that was my star project but after consultations with the science park I decided to stop the project, because I found that there are many on the market that are better than my design,” he said.

Mphugana, the son of a domestic worker, then decided to turn his attention to making prosthetics, particularly for poor people because of his own disadvantaged background.