Arrest of extortion gang 'leaders' brings no relief

Feared vigilante gang Boko Haram still on the prowl in Mamelodi

The Mamelodi vigilante group calling itself Boko Haram is continuing with its reign of terror collecting monthly "protection fees" from foreign shop owners in the township.



This is despite the arrest of four alleged members of the group which is accused of running a wide-scale extortion ring in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria...