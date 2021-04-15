Real estate company 'obtained court order' to evict dwellers
Residents homeless after shacks are demolished
Thousands of residents of Mooiplaas informal settlement in Centurion, Tshwane, have been left homeless after their shacks were demolished during an eviction yesterday.
The eviction comes weeks after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted property company, Chieftain Real Estate, an order compelling occupants of three portions which make up most parts of this large informal settlement situated between Laudium and Olievenhoutbosch, to leave the place...
