City Power employee's alleged scam backfires after he is locked up by smart customer

A City Power employee was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to scam a Troyville customer out of R780.

The 37-year-old is expected to appear in court on Monday facing charges of fraud and malicious damage to property.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the staff member is alleged to have visited a business customer at their workplace in Wilhelmina street, under the pretence that he was there to audit the meter.

“After fiddling with the meter box, the staff member is said to have demanded an amount of about R780 to reconnect the customer. The quick-thinking customer locked the City Power staffer up and called law enforcement agencies,” Mangena said.

The man was arrested when the City of Joburg's Group Forensics and JMPD responded to the call.