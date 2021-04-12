Security guards killed while escorting food truck

Two Fidelity Services Group security officers were shot and killed on Saturday while escorting a food delivery truck in Langa township in Cape Town.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed the deaths in a statement.

“The incident took place at 06:30 in Langa while the Fidelity vehicle was stationery during a routine delivery. Several armed suspects approached the vehicle on foot from behind and opened fire on the two officers as they walked past,” read the company statement.

Baartman said both officers were dragged from the vehicle and searched.

He sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of these brave officers who were senselessly killed yesterday. This is a very sad day and we feel this level of violence is totally unacceptable,” Baartmann said.

The company said the vehicle has been impounded for ballistics and fingerprints.

“Fidelity is working closely with the local SAPS to follow up on any leads. Fidelity is offering a reward for any information that leads to a successful arrest,” said Baartmann.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed a case has been opened.

“The case is still under investigation with no arrests so far,” said Rwexana.