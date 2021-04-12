South Africa

Security guards killed while escorting food truck

12 April 2021 - 16:52
Mpho Koka Journalist
Security guards in Cape Town have been shot dead while escorting a food truck.
Security guards in Cape Town have been shot dead while escorting a food truck.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

Two Fidelity Services Group security officers were shot and killed on Saturday while escorting a food delivery truck in Langa township in Cape Town.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed the deaths in a statement. 

“The incident took place at 06:30 in Langa while the Fidelity vehicle was stationery during a routine delivery. Several armed suspects approached the vehicle on foot from behind and opened fire on the two officers as they walked past,” read the company statement.

Baartman said both officers were dragged from the vehicle and searched.

He sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of these brave officers who were senselessly killed yesterday. This is a very sad day and we feel this level of violence is totally unacceptable,” Baartmann said.

The company said the vehicle has been impounded for ballistics and fingerprints.

“Fidelity is working closely with the local SAPS to follow up on any leads. Fidelity is offering a reward for any information that leads to a successful arrest,” said Baartmann.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed a case has been opened.

“The case is still under investigation with no arrests so far,” said Rwexana. 

KZN woman, 88, forced at gunpoint to cook meal for intruder while he watched TV

An 88-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was forced at gunpoint to cook a meal for an intruder before he wrapped himself in her blanket and watched TV for ...
News
6 days ago

Brazen barber shop robber cut down to size by police

Two robbers helping themselves to the personal possessions of barber shop clients and staff in Nyanga, Cape Town, had their plans derailed.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X