KZN woman, 88, forced at gunpoint to cook meal for intruder while he watched TV

An 88-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was forced at gunpoint to cook a meal for an intruder before he wrapped himself in her blanket and watched TV for almost three hours in her Port Shepstone home on Good Friday.

The woman’s daughter and granddaughter posted on social media that her home was ransacked.

“He took everything that is of sentimental value to her. He took blankets off the beds, threw all the drawers on the floor and basically flipped the room upside down, and then had the audacity to hold her at gunpoint to make him food. She is 88 and helpless,” the woman's granddaughter said on Facebook.

“He then continued to eat his supper, wrapped in her blanket, and watched TV in her chair. After three hours he decided enough was enough and left.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of house robbery was being investigated by Southport police.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on April 2 at 7pm she was at her home in Ocean Drive in Sea Park watching TV when an unknown man entered through an unlocked door. At gunpoint, the suspect took her cellphone, jewellery, blankets and cash before fleeing the scene. The matter is under investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE