Brazen barber shop robber cut down to size by police

16 March 2021 - 09:26
Aron Hyman Reporter
Two men robbing clients and staff at a barber shop in Nyanga were interrupted by police. File photo.
Image: Pravit Kimtong/123rf.com

Two robbers helping themselves to the personal possessions of barber shop clients and staff in Nyanga, Cape Town, had their plans derailed.

Police patrolling along Amsterdam Street at Browns Farm on Saturday afternoon saw a group of people lying on their stomachs outside the barber shop while the pair were committing daylight robbery inside.

When one of the suspects saw the police van he made a run for it and managed to escape but his accomplice was arrested in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the 29-year-old suspect was found in possession of hair clippers, music speakers and cash. He appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Monday.

Van Wyk said 143 suspects were apprehended in Nyanga during various policing operations in the precinct at the weekend.

“The suspects were apprehended for crimes ranging from possession of hijacked vehicles, drugs, attempted murders and attacks on police, rapes, assaults and possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous weapons, dealing in liquor and possession of imitation firearms,” said Van Wyk.

He said stolen property including cellphones and electric appliances were recovered as well as an assortment of drugs, imitation firearms, knives and liquor.

“The members were applauded for their continued dedication in the fight against the scourge of crime,” said Van Wyk.

