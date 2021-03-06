49 cases of police brutality at start of lockdown being probed by Ipid

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating 49 cases of police brutality during the first month of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele in response to a parliamentary question from DA MP Andrew Whitfield.

Cele sent Whitfield a copy of a letter from Ipid executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng, revealing that six people are alleged to have been killed by police between March 27 and April 30 2020.

“The total members of the public alleged to have been killed by members of the SA Police Service is nine,” said Ntlatseng.