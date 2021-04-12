Number of broken police vehicles in Gauteng increases
Police minister Bheki Cele says a total of 2,170 police vehicles at Gauteng police stations are out of service, an increase of 763 since November.
There are 5,967 police vehicles that are operational in the province. This information was revealed in a written reply to the DA’s questions in the National Assembly. ..
