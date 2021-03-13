South Africa

Gauteng police recover more than 10 illegal firearms in 24 hours

13 March 2021 - 09:46
Police in Gauteng said their efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets are going well. File image.
Image: Pravit Kimtong/123rf.com

Gauteng police and other law enforcement agencies recovered more than 10 illegal firearms in the past 24 hours in different parts of the province.

According to SAPS spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele, this is in line with their efforts to recover illegal weapons used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said they also recovered over 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

In Atteridgeville, Makhubele said a multidisciplinary team comprising the Tshwane TRT, Ekurhuleni TRT and Gauteng traffic police recovered three unlicensed firearms during a raid in connection with four suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said members of the crime prevention unit in Boksburg also recovered two unlicensed firearms in a taxi and arrested three suspects during a stop-and-search operation.

In Ekurhuleni, he said police followed up on information about a man driving a Toyota Corolla and in possession of unlicensed firearms.

“The man was observed entering a car with the same description, and police intercepted the vehicle and found him in possession of two unlicensed firearms and a toy gun. Further investigation positively linked the Toyota Corolla of the suspect with a motor theft case reported at Tembisa police station,” he said.

Makhubele said two unlicensed firearms were also recovered during the arrest of three suspects in Johannesburg and in another incident, one shotgun was recovered in Diepkloof Zone 4 by metro police officers.

In a separate case, Makhubele said deputy provincial commissioner in Gauteng, Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni and West Rand district commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana led operation “O Kae Molao” in Bekkersdal on Thursday, where they were joined by provincial police management and senior officers from the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

“During the operation, police closed down five liquor outlets in Bekkersdal and over 35 suspects were arrested by detectives for various serious and violent crimes in the area. And at roadblocks, more than 40 illegal immigrants were apprehended for contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act,” Makhubele said.

A total of 946 suspects were arrested in four other districts in Gauteng for various crimes, including unlicensed liquor outlets.

