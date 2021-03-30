SAPS urged to take note of policing policy of Russian Federation

The panel of experts commissioned to review and recommend how to improve the SAPS suggested SA take note of how Russian authorities enforced more stringent conditions for people wishing to join the service.

In their almost 600-page report titled "Panel of Experts on Policing and Crowd Management" which contains 136 recommendations, the panel said the mass recruitment process used by the SAPS compromised the quality of its members.

It was revealed that between 2003 and 2012 the SAPS had recruited 123,000 new personnel — a number the panel believed to be excessive.