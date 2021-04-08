'Merciless' eThekwini municipality must pay for mom's death, says Herman Mashaba

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba wants the eThekwini municipality to be charged for the death of a Newlands mother, after her oxygen machine could not function following their electricity being disconnected for being in arrears.

Mashaba met 63-year-old Rosemary Frank's family at their home in Durban on Thursday to inform them that his party had instructed a lawyer to pursue the matter.

“I heard about this case and I got angry. The family must get justice, so we will take on this matter and be invoiced for it. The municipality must be held responsible.”

Mashaba shook his head in disbelief when Frank's daughter, Loreal, explained that on March 25 she had begged municipal workers to give her five minutes to allow the generator to switch on so her mother's oxygen machine would be able to work. Frank was dependent on the machine as she suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The family told Mashaba that Frank had died minutes after the electricity was disconnected.

Loreal said they owed R19,000 to the municipality. They had paid an amount of R2,000 two weeks before the electricity was disconnected.