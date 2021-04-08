Covid-19: Western Cape out of the woods for now, but vigilance still required

The Western Cape has navigated its way out of the second Covid-19 wave, with the province now hitting a “stable low” on the graph that shows the dip between waves.

Head of the health department in the province Dr Keith Cloete, addressing a virtual media briefing on Thursday, said there were 756 patients in acute hospitals in the province, with Covid-19 and PUI (people under investigation) cases making up just 5% of all available acute hospital capacity.

“All the markers show a steady decline,” he said, citing oxygen use, hospitalisation, cases and deaths — all of which “have seen a continued drop over this period”.

In the last eight days, Covid-19 deaths have been in the single digits.

“This is good news, we are hitting a very stable low base between waves in the province,” he said.