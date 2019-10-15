Extra oxygen keeps Precious Moilwa alive

Among others, the foundation creates awareness on lung diseases and brings hope to people living with the condition similar to hers.

“The government does not offer portable oxygen machines and extra support for patients and, as a result, we raise funds that help with support groups, oxygen refilling money and hope to be able to get sponsored to buy portables, which cost around R40,000 per machine.”

Moilwa said the oxygen cylinder costs R450 to refill every two to three days while the home oxygen machine costs R2,000 to rent monthly.

“I see my doctors two to three times a month and I pay a consultation fee of R950 a month and because I’m in and out of hospital, I’m even behind with a R5,800 payment; but because I’m getting the best care I can live longer.

“I registered the nonprofit organisation last year with my late friend Gontlafetsi Sehako, who passed away last month after living with lung disease for 11 years.”

Moilwa said she had met Sehako on social media after she posted about her condition. “More and more survivors began to post on social media and be comfortable with their oxygen tubes and machines, so we decided to create a support group and we became family.”

Moilwa, also known as “Babes wo Moya”, was diagnosed with intestinal lung disease in 2017 after giving birth to her now two-year-old baby girl.

“It was just four months after birth and I began losing weight drastically; little did I know my life was taking a turn I will never return from.”

Moilwa said she went to several doctors but they could not find the problem.