Violent patient shot and killed

A violent episode inside a hospital ward has led to the death of a patient and the destruction of medical equipment worth R2-million.

A security guard at the Musina Hospital in Limpopo allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old patient who went on a rampage attacking staff on Saturday morning.

Yesterday provincial police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they were investigating a murder case.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is expected to visit the facility today to find out what happened.

Ramathuba told Sowetan a preliminary report revealed the patient was shot in the leg by a security guard after he attacked a nurse and a patient.

She said the attacker strangled a female security guard who was trying to restrain him from attacking medical staff and damaging hospital property.

"They wanted to sedate him, but they couldn't. He was too powerful.

"It is unfortunate that a life was lost, but he would have killed one of our staff if he was not restrained," she said.

Ramathuba said the man was treated immediately but died later on the same day.

She said the patient arrived at the hospital on Friday complaining of chest pains, but left the facility after refusing to be treated.

Ramathuba said he returned at about 3am on Saturday and was admitted.

He started behaving in a violent manner when he arrived at the ward and destroyed medical equipment, including monitors and oxygen machines.

She said he also tried to assault staff members with a metal handle bar which he ripped off the bathroom wall.

Ramathuba said damage to hospital property was estimated at R2-million as one machine cost about R600000.

A postmortem report to be released soon while the man's family still being traced.

In 2016, Sowetan reported that the department launched a probe following the attacks on two nurses from different hospitals resulting in one of the women being killed.