Richard Mdluli's lawyer applies for judge to recuse himself
Former crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has applied for the recusal of judge Bert Bam in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Bam is presiding over an NPA application which seeks to bar Mdluli from causing any delays in his pending court matter for corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.