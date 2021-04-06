South Africa

Richard Mdluli's lawyer applies for judge to recuse himself

06 April 2021 - 11:10
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Former crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has applied for the recusal of judge Bert Bam in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Bam is presiding over an NPA application which seeks to bar Mdluli from causing any delays in his pending court matter for corruption...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X