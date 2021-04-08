It's his latest delaying tactic, says NPA

Mdluli wants taxpayers to foot his legal bills for corruption case

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants you, the taxpayer, to foot the legal bill for his corruption case in which he is accused of gross abuse of the secret service account.



Mdluli, who was granted a month by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this week to finish his application for funding, said he wants the SA Police Service (SAPS) to pay for his legal costs as the criminal act he allegedly committed happened while he was employed there. ..