It's his latest delaying tactic, says NPA
Mdluli wants taxpayers to foot his legal bills for corruption case
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants you, the taxpayer, to foot the legal bill for his corruption case in which he is accused of gross abuse of the secret service account.
Mdluli, who was granted a month by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this week to finish his application for funding, said he wants the SA Police Service (SAPS) to pay for his legal costs as the criminal act he allegedly committed happened while he was employed there. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.