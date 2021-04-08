Heroes protect company's bottom line

When you protect whistleblowers, you protect your business

Recent news stories highlighted the role whistleblowers played in curbing international financial crimes (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/mH9lC2Rq3msZ8B6Jin2WWP?domain=theafricareport.com), bringing to light alleged financial mismanagement (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/A1RVC3lr4nF92yxJsqHtsm?domain=iol.co.za) and sState capture (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/mRMZC48v5ou9lD6QsBBO9Z?domain=dailymaverick.co.za/), and the effects of not addressing whistleblowers’ concerns (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/87DgC58w6pup6XRQC2EKEs?domain=timeslive.co.za/) on listed companies’ value.



None of these cases would have emerged without the courage these individuals show. And so business leaders have a professional duty towards these heroes, who are willing to speak out. This is because, ultimately, the C-suite of any organisation are the ones who have a responsibility to make sure they protect the company’s bottom line. One of the trickiest parts of getting this right is protecting whistleblowers who become concerned about transactions or actions that could affect the business...