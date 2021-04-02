Nearly 1,300 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours
SA recorded 1,294 new Covid-19 infections and 51 fatalities in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night.
This means that 1,549,451 total infections have been recorded to date, and 52,897 deaths.
The new infections came from 32,725 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.95%.
Of the newly recorded deaths, 25 were in Limpopo, 13 were in Gauteng, six were in the Western Cape, three each in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one was in Mpumalanga. There were no Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Free State, the North West or the Northern Cape in the past 24 hours.
Mkhize said 1,474,826 total recoveries had been recorded, at a recovery rate of 95%, and that 269,102 health workers had received their Covid-19 vaccinations as of 6.30pm Thursday.
TimesLIVE
