South Africa

Sahpra registers J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine

By Reuters - 01 April 2021 - 16:31
Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in SA. File photo.
Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in SA. File photo.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Thursday SA’s health regulator had registered its Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.

The registration of J&J’s vaccine is a boost for the country worst affected by the pandemic on the continent in terms of recorded infections and deaths. SA is counting on J&J to supply 31 million doses of its vaccine.

J&J said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) had “granted registration with conditions” for its single-dose vaccine.

Sahpra’s spokesperson confirmed J&J’s vaccine had been registered when called by Reuters. He said more details would follow in a statement.

SA’s vaccination campaign was dealt a blow in early February when it put on hold a plan to start inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine. A small research study showed AstraZeneca’s shot offered minimal protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant.

The government switched to using the J&J shot in a research study to start protecting front-line health-care workers. So far it has vaccinated roughly 260,000 out of 1.25 million health workers, according to health ministry data.

J&J aims to supply 2.8 million doses to SA in the second quarter, it said.

Sahpra told TimesLIVE it would soon issue a statement on its website.

Pfizer Covid-19 jab 91% effective in new data, protects against variant found in SA

Reuters reports the companies said their vaccine was around 91% effective at preventing the disease.
News
3 hours ago

SA diplomats set to be prioritised for single dose vaccine jabs, says health adviser

Department of health technical adviser Dr Aquina Thulare has told parliament that 362 diplomats stationed in Africa will be considered for priority ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X