How to travel safe this Easter: Expert advice on dodging Covid-19

South Africans are being urged to put health first this Easter, by following Covid-19 safety protocols during the holidays to avoid a resurgence.

Initially anticipated to arrive in the beginning of the winter season, May or June, there is now concern that the Easter holidays could spur on the third wave of Covid-19 infections as early as mid or late April.

“Spending time with family and friends socialising is good for the mind and soul. However, with the current Covid-19 situation, we encourage every individual to make responsible choices and decisions to protect themselves, their families and members of the public,” said Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, general manager of emergency medicine at Life Healthcare.

“Our hospital staff and health-care workers have given their absolute all over the past 12 months in caring for those infected with the virus. By making the right safety choices and behaving responsibly this Easter, we can also help alleviate the strain on our hospitals and health-care workers with fewer infected patients.

“Consider your health and the wellbeing of others as a top priority as we enter the holidays.”