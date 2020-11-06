South Africa

Victims relieved perpetrator is behind bars

Activists slam 'lenient' 25-year sentence for serial rapist

06 November 2020 - 11:10

Gender activists have lambasted the justice system after a man who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of rape was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Limpopo police said Colbert Elvis Modiba, 27, pleaded guilty to the rapes, housebreaking and robbery in the Polokwane High Court on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X