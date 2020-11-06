Victims relieved perpetrator is behind bars

Activists slam 'lenient' 25-year sentence for serial rapist

Gender activists have lambasted the justice system after a man who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of rape was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.



Limpopo police said Colbert Elvis Modiba, 27, pleaded guilty to the rapes, housebreaking and robbery in the Polokwane High Court on Monday...